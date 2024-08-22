Race for TTD chief, board member posts heats up

Tirupati : The race for the coveted positions on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board has reached a fever pitch. The spotlight is on the post of TTD chairman, with intense speculation swirling around who will be appointed to lead one of the most prestigious religious institutions in the country.

The list of contenders for the TTD trust board chairman post is notably long, but two names have become the focus of intense speculation on social media. TDP sources suggest that BR Naidu, the owner of a vernacular TV channel, is almost certain to be appointed as the chairman. However, in recent days, the name of former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has emerged prominently as a strong contender, adding an unexpected twist to the ongoing discussions.



Beyond these two frontrunners, there is no shortage of aspirants vying for positions as trust board members, with representatives from the TDP, JSP and BJP all showing keen interest.

Apart from several MLAs who could not get Cabinet berth due to various equations, several others who could not get the MLA tickets in the recent elections are vying for TTD board member posts. In Tirupati constituency itself, there is a very tough competition among the aspirants of TDP, JSP and BJP.

Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman post also becomes so crucial as he will become the ex-officio member of the TTD trust board as per the existing Act, unless the present government amends it.

It is widely believed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu may finalise the TTD trust board appointments anytime now, as the highly significant Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara are scheduled to begin on October 4.

Notably, the government has not yet appointed a specified authority, a body typically composed of senior bureaucrats that takes key decisions during such transitions.

This absence has fuelled further speculation that the government is on the verge of announcing the new trust board very soon.

To recall, the previous trust board, led by then-Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, resigned following the YSRCP debacle in the recent Assembly elections. As of now, the NDA government has yet to appoint the new board, adding to the anticipation and speculation surrounding these key appointments.

