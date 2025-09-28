Radhakrishna is new chairman of Durga temple board

Vijayawada: The state government on Saturday constituted the trust board for the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada even as the Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations are underway.

As per GO No1143 issued by endowments department ex-officio secretary Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi has been appointed as the new chairman of the trust board. The order was passed under sub-section (1) of Section 15 read with sub-section (3) of Section 17 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious & Endowments Act, 1987.

The other nominated members are Avvaru Srinivasa Rao, Badeti Dharma Rao, Gudapati Venkata Sarojini Devi, G V Nageswara Rao, Hari Krishna, Jinka Lakshmi Devi, Manne Kalavathi, Moru Sravani, Padmavathi Thakur, Panabaka Bhulakshmi, Penumatsa Raghava Raju, Subramaya Kumar Yeleswarapu, Sukashi Saritha, Thambalapalli Rama Devi, Thotakura Venkata Ramana Rao, and Venkata Shiva Parvathi Annavarapu. The senior-most Pradhana Archaka will serve as ex-officio member.

The trust board will function for two years from the date of oath-taking. The commissioner of endowments has been directed to administer the oath of office. Politically, the composition reflects NDA’s alliance: TDP holds 11 seats including the chairman; Jana Sena has three members, while BJP has two representatives.