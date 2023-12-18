  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Radhakrishna Murthy bags national tennis singles title

Vijayawada:Karrothi Radhakrishna Murthy, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Vijaya Madhavi Tennis Academy here won the national tennis singles...

Vijayawada:Karrothi Radhakrishna Murthy, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Vijaya Madhavi Tennis Academy here won the national tennis singles title in the national tennis tournament conducted by GVK AISTA at the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The GVK All India Senior Tennis Association sponsored by the noted industrialist GVK Reddy organised the competitions. Radhakrishna Murthy won the national senior tennis title by beating Ashok Reddy in the finals in the 70-year-plus category. In the Doubles category with his partner Dr Sudhakar Reddy in the same 70-year-plus category, they were the runner-up.

