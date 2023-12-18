Live
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
- Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
- INDIA bloc leader to be decided after polls, no individual only ideological problem with BJP: Mamata
- SFI is an organisation of 'goondas': Kerala Guv
Radhakrishna Murthy bags national tennis singles title
Vijayawada:Karrothi Radhakrishna Murthy, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Vijaya Madhavi Tennis Academy here won the national tennis singles...
Vijayawada:Karrothi Radhakrishna Murthy, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Vijaya Madhavi Tennis Academy here won the national tennis singles title in the national tennis tournament conducted by GVK AISTA at the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.
The GVK All India Senior Tennis Association sponsored by the noted industrialist GVK Reddy organised the competitions. Radhakrishna Murthy won the national senior tennis title by beating Ashok Reddy in the finals in the 70-year-plus category. In the Doubles category with his partner Dr Sudhakar Reddy in the same 70-year-plus category, they were the runner-up.
