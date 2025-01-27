  • Menu
Raghu Engg College bags 1st prize in Go-kart competitions

Highlights

Visakhapatnam-based Raghu Engineering College team emerged overall champion by bagging first and second places in the four-day Go-Kart championship organised at SRKR Engineering College in the grand finale on Sunday.

Bhimavaram: Visakhapatnam-based Raghu Engineering College team emerged overall champion by bagging first and second places in the four-day Go-Kart championship organised at SRKR Engineering College in the grand finale on Sunday.

West Godavari district collector Chadalavada Nagarani was the chief guest at the valedictory function which was presided over by the college principal DR KV Murali Krishnam Raju.

Addressing the students, Nagarani admired the mechanical engineering students for their adventurous designing and driving the go-kart vehicles. She lauded the winners of the championship. She also appreciated secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma for encouraging the mechanical engineering students.

She distributed prizes to the winners. The first and second prizes were bagged by Raghu Engineering College of Visakhapatnam and SRKR Engineering College team secured the third place.

Director Dr M Jagapati Raju and principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju complimented the assistant professors of mechanical engineering for coordinating the championship for the last three months and brought out wonderful results.

