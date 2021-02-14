Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju takes 'goings-on' in AP to Modi's notice

New Delhi: YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju here on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted to him a memorandum "to bring to the notice of the PM the issues of Andhra Pradesh".

After reportedly meeting the Prime Minister, he said, "I have brought to the notice of the Prime Minister the functioning style of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. These include the three Capitals issue, privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, the attacks on temples and the threats being meted out to the political rivals of Jagan. The Prime Minister responded positively and was even sympathetic on the issue of the steel plant".

He said the Modi was shocked to know that the Andhra Pradesh government had called for tenders to construct churches in the states. "In fact, he sought details of the same and I told him I would submit those separately." He said he sought the intervention of Modi to halt capital shift to Vizag from Amaravati. "I told him Amaravati has taken its birth in the hands of the Prime Minister. It cannot be allowed to die," Raju said.