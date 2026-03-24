Rain and Lightning Alert Issued for Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall across Andhra Pradesh over the next three days, citing changing weather patterns due to a surface circulation system over North Andhra at an altitude of 1.5 kilometres.

Under the combined influence of this circulation and an associated trough, several districts are already experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall. Authorities have warned that the conditions may bring scattered showers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, particularly across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDMA), stated that there is a strong likelihood of thunderstorms with lightning in various parts of the state.

For Tuesday, 24 March, light to moderate rainfall is expected in districts including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Kadapa, Annamayya, and Sri Sathya Sai. Isolated areas in other districts may also receive light showers accompanied by lightning.

In view of the unseasonal weather, officials have urged farmers and the general public to remain vigilant. The Meteorological Centre has advised people to avoid open spaces during rainfall, particularly during lightning activity.

The Disaster Management Authority has also cautioned against taking shelter under trees or near tall structures, and advised against working in agricultural fields during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning strikes.