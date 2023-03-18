Rain drenches red chilli

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts in the wee hours of Friday. Rain started at 4 am and continued till 6 am. Red chilli stocks in agriculture fields were soaked in rainwater. Some of the farmers covered red chilli stocks with plastic covers to avoid damage to the crop. Similarly, red chilli stocks in Guntur mirchi yard were also soaked.





Several roads in AT Agraharam, Brodipet, Arundalpet, Lalapet and Kannavarithota in Guntur city were inundated. Similarly, rainwater inundated roads in Piduguralla, Gurazala and Macherla of Palnadu district. Bapatla, Vetapalem, Chirala received rain. Farmers became alerted with the weather warning and hurriedly covered red chilli stocks with plastic covers in agriculture fields. A farmer K Koteswara Rao of Piduguralla expressed worry that red chilli stocks soaked in rainwater may get damaged and traders may offer lower prices for the soaked red chilli stocks. Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman I Venkateswara Reddy said, "There is no loss due to rain that occurred on Friday. Farmers have already kept red chilli stocks under sheds in Mirchi yard due to the weather warning."



