  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rain with strong gales uproot electric poles in Pathikonda

An uprooted electric pole fell on ground due to strong gales at Jonnagiri village in Tuggali mandal in Pathikonda constituency on Wednesday
x

An uprooted electric pole fell on ground due to strong gales at Jonnagiri village in Tuggali mandal in Pathikonda constituency on Wednesday

Highlights

Heavy rain accompanied with strong gales and thunderstorms lashed Jonnagiri village in Tuggali mandal in Pathikonda constituency causing a great devastation on Wednesday.

Pathikonda (Kurnool): Heavy rain accompanied with strong gales and thunderstorms lashed Jonnagiri village in Tuggali mandal in Pathikonda constituency causing a great devastation on Wednesday.

The rain lasted for two hours has uprooted several electric poles and trees also. The electricity department personnel, who were on alert, immediately stopped the power supply. According to sources, the sky was clear and hot till evening in the constituency.

In no time, the entire sky was totally engulfed with dark clouds and winds began to blow at a high speed uprooting several electric poles and trees.

It is very fortunate that no property damages or human casualties were reported. The power department personnel who were on alert on the gales, have stopped power supply as a precautionary measure. A source stated that due to the negligence of the electricity department personnel, the poles have been uprooted.

However, the electricity department personnel reached Jonnagiri and indulged in the restoration work. The residents urge the department personnel to erect the poles firmly so that they do not uproot in future.

With the sudden downpour, the residents had some respite from the scorching heat in the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X