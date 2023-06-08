Rain with strong gales uproot electric poles in Pathikonda

Pathikonda (Kurnool): Heavy rain accompanied with strong gales and thunderstorms lashed Jonnagiri village in Tuggali mandal in Pathikonda constituency causing a great devastation on Wednesday.

The rain lasted for two hours has uprooted several electric poles and trees also. The electricity department personnel, who were on alert, immediately stopped the power supply. According to sources, the sky was clear and hot till evening in the constituency.

In no time, the entire sky was totally engulfed with dark clouds and winds began to blow at a high speed uprooting several electric poles and trees.

It is very fortunate that no property damages or human casualties were reported. The power department personnel who were on alert on the gales, have stopped power supply as a precautionary measure. A source stated that due to the negligence of the electricity department personnel, the poles have been uprooted.

However, the electricity department personnel reached Jonnagiri and indulged in the restoration work. The residents urge the department personnel to erect the poles firmly so that they do not uproot in future.

With the sudden downpour, the residents had some respite from the scorching heat in the district.