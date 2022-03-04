Rains expected in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema amid low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The low pressure area formed in the southern Bay of Bengal turned into a severe depression in the southwestern Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning. The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said that there were indications that it would intensify into a severe low pressure on Friday morning. It is currently 360 km from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 700 km from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, 760 km from Puducherry and 840 km from Chennai.



It is currently traveling at 18 km per hour. The Meteorological Department officials said that the low pressure is likely to make landfall in northern Tamil Nadu along the east coast of Sri Lanka in the next 48 hours.

The Meteorological department said that the impact of the current cyclone would be minimal on the state. Due to this, light rains are expected in many parts of the south coast and Rayalaseema today and tomorrow. Moderate rains are likely in one or two places along with 50–60 km per hour along the coast.

The fishermen in the southern coastal districts have been warned not to go hunting till the 6th due to strong winds. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, officials said.