Rains, floods create havoc in Kurnool district

Kurnool: Incessant rains for two consecutive days, Friday and Saturday, have created havoc in the district. The rivers Hundri, Vedavathi and Vakkeru Vagu have crossed the danger marks. Around 40,000 cusecs of flood water is being released from Gajula Dinne Project (DGP) to Hundri River.



The Vakkeru Vagu which is also flowing with huge flood water joins the Hundri River at Kallur. The waters of Hundri and Vakkeru Vaagu merge with River Tungabhadra at Joharapuram village. Krishna water also joins Tungabhadra and Vakkeru Vaagu at Joharapuram village and from there it heads towards Srisailam Dam.

With the Hundri and Vakkeru Vaagu in spate, several low lying areas in Joharapuram and river bank villages have submerged in flood waters. The flood water of Vedavathy river have entered into the residential colonies at Alur. The residents are shifting the household articles to safer places. Thousands of acres of agricultural crops were submerged in the flood waters.

An Intermediate student, Chandrasekhar, resident of Neravada village under Kallur mandal, was washed away in the flood waters while he was trying to cross Vakkeru Vaagu. The Vekkeru Vaagu connects Kurnool and Neravada village. The villagers tried rescue the boy, but their efforts proved futile. They immediately informed the cops of Nagalapuram police station.

The police rushed to the spot and taking the help of the Fre department, took up search operations. Another rescue operation team is deployed at the conjunction of Hundri River.

In similar incident at Pagidirai village in Thuggali mandal, four persons had a narrow escape.

Four persons boarded a car and tried to cross a rivulet at Pagidirai village. When the car reached to the middle of the rivulet the car got struck and could not move any further. The persons sensing the peril immediately came out of the car with no further delay. Just after the four reached the bank the car washed away along the flood waters.

The District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan has alerted the residents of Joharapuram, Budwarapeta, Kallur and the river bank villagers to move to safer places.