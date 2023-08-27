Rains likely in AP on Sunday and Monday amid movement of Southwest monsoon

After a prolonged period of stagnation, there has been some movement in the southwest monsoon have now started to have a moderate effect on Coastal Andhra. Additionally, southwest and west winds are blowing over the state, leading to rainfall in many places in North and South Coastal Andhra.



According to the current forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, the influence of these winds and the monsoon will continue for another two days in the state. Light to moderate rainfall is expected on Sunday and Monday in some areas of the north Coastal, south Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema.

On Saturday, notable rainfall was recorded in various districts. Ramapuram in Chittoor district received 3.1 cm of rain, while Aranyakandriga in Tirupati district, Chilakaluru in Nandyal district, Chitikalpalle in Anantapur district, Gorantlo in Sathyasai district, and Buttayagudem in Eluru district received 2.7 cm, 2.4 cm, and 2.3 cm of rain, respectively.