Live
- Delhi's G20 Summit: Flight Cancellations And Security Measures Unveiled
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 August, 2023
- Balakrishna blesses ‘Skanda’ team for a blockbuster
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on 27, August, 2023
- ‘Skanda’ trailer: Blender of action, dialogues, family emotions
- Boyapati and Ram speaks high about ‘Skanda’
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th August 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 27 August, 2023
- Amit Shah’s public meeting today: Will BJP make inroads into Congress bastion?
- Exploring possibilities beyond the ordinary
Just In
Rains likely in AP on Sunday and Monday amid movement of Southwest monsoon
After a prolonged period of stagnation, there has been some movement in the southwest monsoon have now started to have a moderate effect on Coastal Andhra.
After a prolonged period of stagnation, there has been some movement in the southwest monsoon have now started to have a moderate effect on Coastal Andhra. Additionally, southwest and west winds are blowing over the state, leading to rainfall in many places in North and South Coastal Andhra.
According to the current forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, the influence of these winds and the monsoon will continue for another two days in the state. Light to moderate rainfall is expected on Sunday and Monday in some areas of the north Coastal, south Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema.
On Saturday, notable rainfall was recorded in various districts. Ramapuram in Chittoor district received 3.1 cm of rain, while Aranyakandriga in Tirupati district, Chilakaluru in Nandyal district, Chitikalpalle in Anantapur district, Gorantlo in Sathyasai district, and Buttayagudem in Eluru district received 2.7 cm, 2.4 cm, and 2.3 cm of rain, respectively.