Live
- CM Shinde directs agencies to stay vigilant amid heavy rain, flood in Maha
- Current Union govt won't last long: Akhilesh Yadav
- Vector control, hygiene & awareness key to control Chandipura virus: Experts
- Visakhapatnam: 20 YSRCP corporators switch loyalties
- Tummala Nageswara Rao inspects Pedda Vagu, assures support to affected farmers
- BRS leader KTR questions escalation in Musi River beautification project cost
- 'Hardik will be deeply hurt': Bangar on SKY's appointment as India's T20I captain
- Adani Sportsline's Sanjana Raval, 42, to represent India at ITF Masters Tour World
- Independent MLA to support Nitish govt in Bihar
- Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav two architects of LS election outcome: Abhishek Banerjee
Just In
Rains to continue in AMD for next three days, says Meteorological Department
The Amaravati Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for the next three days in Andhra Pradesh, predicting continued rainfall in the region.
The Amaravati Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for the next three days in Andhra Pradesh, predicting continued rainfall in the region. Due to a low pressure area over interior Odisha and surrounding areas moving northwestwards and weakening over Chhattisgarh in the next 12 hours, rains are expected to persist in the state.
In North Coast Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, there is a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places on Sunday, with thunderstorms likely at one or two places. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour are also expected. On Monday and Tuesday, there is a chance of light to moderate rain at some places with strong winds continuing.
In South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, similar weather conditions are predicted with a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places on Sunday, followed by a chance of rain at one or two places on Monday and Tuesday. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour are likely to accompany these showers.
In Rayalaseema, the forecast for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday includes a chance of light to moderate rain at one or two places, with strong winds of 30-40 kilometers per hour blowing at isolated locations.
Residents of Andhra Pradesh are advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions during the period of expected rainfall.