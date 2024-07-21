Rains to continue in AMD for next three days, says Meteorological Department

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for the next three days in Andhra Pradesh, predicting continued rainfall in the region. Due to a low pressure area over interior Odisha and surrounding areas moving northwestwards and weakening over Chhattisgarh in the next 12 hours, rains are expected to persist in the state.

In North Coast Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, there is a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places on Sunday, with thunderstorms likely at one or two places. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour are also expected. On Monday and Tuesday, there is a chance of light to moderate rain at some places with strong winds continuing.



In South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, similar weather conditions are predicted with a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places on Sunday, followed by a chance of rain at one or two places on Monday and Tuesday. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour are likely to accompany these showers.



In Rayalaseema, the forecast for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday includes a chance of light to moderate rain at one or two places, with strong winds of 30-40 kilometers per hour blowing at isolated locations.



Residents of Andhra Pradesh are advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions during the period of expected rainfall.

