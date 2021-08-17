Rains to lash coastal AP

Amaravati: Extensive rainfall is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday due to a low pressure formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and coastline of north Andhra and Odisha.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) commissioner K Kannababu on Monday said heavy winds will blow at 50 km to 60 km per hour by the coast, even as the sea will be rough.

"Until Tuesday, fishermen should avoid going into the sea for fishing," the commissioner noted.

According to the satellite image, heavy cloud cover has been forecast for north Andhra. Earlier, the Met department said a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh in the middle and upper tropospheric levels, tilting southwest wards," said a Met official. The circulation is up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of this system, the Met department forecast that the low-pressure area could form. "Thunderstorms and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over north coastal AP and Yanam.

Thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.