Rajahmundri college celebrates Freshers’ Day

Rajamahendravaram: The Rajahmundri Women’s College celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day and Freshers’ Day with great fervour at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram here on Saturday.

Adikavi Nannaya University Registrar K Venkatacharyaswamy praised the college management for running the institution not for profit, but as a service. Rajamahendravaram South Zone DSP S Bhavya Kishore advised the students to study hard and achieve financial independence and empowerment. She also spoke about self-defence and being vigilant to avoid becoming a victim of various crimes.

College Chairman, Dr Karri Ramareddy expressed his appreciation for the management and staff who have successfully run the college for 32 years without any issues. The college Secretary and Correspondent, TK Visweswara Reddy recounted the college’s journey from its beginning with 80 students to its current level of progress. Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, President of the Telugu Saraswata Parishat, noted that the college not only focuses on education but also strives to provide employment opportunities for students.

Principal MKS Prasad presented the annual report. The college honoured Bandi Devika Lahari, Katari Vinsy Priyanka, and Chitikireddy Amara Jyothi as the best outgoing students. Mementos were presented to the winners of various competitions. The cultural performances, skits, and dances by the students were a delight to the audience. Desireddy Balaram Naidu, convener of the All-Party Committee, and Tetali Satya Sowndarya, Academic Director, also spoke at the event.