Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat demands comprehensive probe on into Attack on Jagan

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat demands comprehensive probe on into Attack on Jagan
Rajahmundry MP Bharat Ram called for a thorough investigation into the recent attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. During a media conference, MP Bharat expressed his anger towards opposition leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for their mocking comments following the incident. He criticized their behavior, stating that their comments have exposed their true intentions.

Prime Minister Modi's response to the attack was praised for its maturity and sobriety. MP Bharat suggested that the incident was orchestrated with the aim of undermining CM Jagan's popularity and welfare initiatives. He emphasized the need to identify the perpetrators behind the attack and their motives.

MP Bharat also commented on TDP's future in Andhra Pradesh, stating that these are the last elections for the party in the state. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is engaging in conspiracies and machinations to retain power in any way possible. MP Bharat highlighted CM Jagan's achievements in improving healthcare and education in the state and criticized Chandrababu Naidu's track record during his tenure as CM.

Overall, MP Bharat emphasized the need for a fair and thorough investigation into the attack on CM Jagan and condemned the mocking comments made by opposition leaders. He reiterated CM Jagan's popularity among the people and expressed confidence in his leadership.

