Rajahmundry: Need for sports to students stressed

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Dr Abel Rajababu, principal of SKVT Government Degree College said that summer camps are very useful for bringing out the latent skills of students. The summer coaching camp organised by the Basketball District Sports Authority and City Basketball Association jointly for 40 days from May 1 at SKVT Degree College Grounds concluded on Saturday.

Participating in the programme as the chief guest, Dr Rajababu said that in today’s competitive world sports are important for students along with studies. Sports contribute a lot to physical and mental health, he added.

Chamber of Commerce past president Dondampati Satyam Babu who presided over said that students can achieve anything when they are healthy and fit. District sports development officer (DSDO) Seshagiri said that the training camps were conducted with high standards in the presence of expert coaches. If parents encourage their children in sports, they will scale new heights in future, he added. Summer camp Coordinator Dr D V Ramanamurthy, Handball Association president S Sairam, advocate R Rambabu, college Telugu department head Dr P V B Sanjeeva Rao, chief coach Shira Gangadhar Rao, PA Kishore Babu, S Anil Kumar and others were present. Appreciation certificates and mementos were given to the students who excelled in various sports.