Live
- Power tariff : Kollu Ravindra accuses AP government of looting people
- Vijayawada: Industry-Academia Dialogue Conclave held at SRM
- Supriya Sule, Praful Patel new working presidents of NCP
- We’ll see as we go along, Puri on petrol prices
- Visakhapatnam: Make use of technology to benefit planet
- Telangana Congress to study winning chances every 15 days in Assembly segments
- Hyderabad : Telangana Run tomorrow, traffic restrictions in city
- Hyderabad: Niranjan Reddy terms it Delhi-scripted meet
- Kanna Lakshminarayana slams power cuts, tariff hike
- KA Paul urges KCR to join hands
Rajahmundry: Need for sports to students stressed
- Principal of SKVT govt degree college says summer camps bring out latent skills of students’
- 40-day long summer coaching camp concludes at the college
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Dr Abel Rajababu, principal of SKVT Government Degree College said that summer camps are very useful for bringing out the latent skills of students. The summer coaching camp organised by the Basketball District Sports Authority and City Basketball Association jointly for 40 days from May 1 at SKVT Degree College Grounds concluded on Saturday.
Participating in the programme as the chief guest, Dr Rajababu said that in today’s competitive world sports are important for students along with studies. Sports contribute a lot to physical and mental health, he added.
Chamber of Commerce past president Dondampati Satyam Babu who presided over said that students can achieve anything when they are healthy and fit. District sports development officer (DSDO) Seshagiri said that the training camps were conducted with high standards in the presence of expert coaches. If parents encourage their children in sports, they will scale new heights in future, he added. Summer camp Coordinator Dr D V Ramanamurthy, Handball Association president S Sairam, advocate R Rambabu, college Telugu department head Dr P V B Sanjeeva Rao, chief coach Shira Gangadhar Rao, PA Kishore Babu, S Anil Kumar and others were present. Appreciation certificates and mementos were given to the students who excelled in various sports.