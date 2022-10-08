Rajahmundry: Services of Swarnandhra lauded

Rajahmundry (East Godavari District): Lions District Governor M Manga Tayaru praised the services of the Lions Club and Swarnandhra Seva Sanstha, which has been conducting a donation under the name of 'Feed the Hunger' at Pushkar Ghat and Municipal Office for the past one year. She participated as the chief guest on the 365th day of Annadanam held at Pushkar Ghat on Friday.

Manga Tayaru said that the Feed the Hunger service programme undertaken by Dr Gubbala Rambabu will inspire many people as per the Lions international goal of eradicating hunger. She said that this service programme has inspired many people in Andhra Pradesh and announced that Rambabu will be presented with 'Anna Datha' award by the Lions district soon.

Deputy Governor of the district Veluri Suryanarayana said that it is ideal to organise a food donation program for 365 days. Gubbala Rambabu, Chairman of Feed the Hunger Project, said that during this year, around one lakh people have been given food and clothing. He said that 3,000 volunteers have volunteered their services in this program. Many Lions members and donors in the district are contributing to this food donation.

Kollepalli Seshaiah, Grandhi Venkateswara Rao, Kolluru Gopala Krishna, SP Gangi Reddy, Prabhakara Reddy, GSN Raju and others participated in the programme.