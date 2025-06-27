Rajahmundry will be in world tourism map in two years, says Shekhawat

Rajamahendravaram: Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, state tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari laid the foundation stone for the prestigious Akhanda Godavari Tourism Project at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 94.44 crore, aims to transform the region into a world-class tourism destination.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Shekhawat said that the project will create over 8,000 direct and indirect jobs and attract 35 lakh tourists annually by 2035. He stated that the Centre had sanctioned over Rs 450 crore for various tourism projects in Andhra Pradesh through flagship schemes such as Swadesh Darshan, PRASAD, SHAKTI, and Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD).

Stressing the significance of Akhanda Godavari, Shekhawat noted that the project would elevate Rajamahendravaram to global tourism prominence by 2027, in time for the next Godavari Pushkaralu. He appreciated the combined efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and minister Kandula Durgesh in shaping innovative tourism strategies.

The funds under the SHAKTI scheme will be used to revamp heritage sites like the 127-year-old Havelock Bridge, developing it into a multi-functional tourist hub with theme parks along its 1.2 km span. Other initiatives include light and sound shows at Puttaparthi and Araku, cruise and cargo terminals at Vizag Port, and the modernization of Tirupati Railway Station.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan noted Rajamahendravaram’s cultural richness, naming iconic figures like Dokka Seethamma and poet Nannayya as its legacy. He stated that revamping the Havelock Bridge into a tourism site was a long-cherished dream of the people. He added that the coalition government is committed to the holistic development of Andhra Pradesh, and tourism is a major driver, with the potential to generate around 4 lakh jobs.

MP Purandeswari promised efforts in Parliament to designate Rajamahendravaram as a Heritage Cultural Capital and ensure existing monuments are preserved during the riverfront development. She underlined the city’s importance in India’s tourism growth.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said the Akhanda Godavari project would include attractions such as the Havelock Bridge, Bridge Lanka, Picchuka Lanka, Pushkar Ghat, Kadiyam nurseries, Nidadavolu Kota Sattemma Temple, and the Godavari Canal, all to be developed as a single tourism circuit.

District in-charge minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu criticised the previous government for stalling development and said the present coalition government is steering the state from destruction to reconstruction. MLAs Adireddy Srinivas, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, MLC Somu Veerraju, collector P Prasanthi and others participated.

Later, the foundation was laid for a new permanent building at the AP State Forest Academy at Diwancheruvu. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said a permanent building would be built with the ₹18 crore for the AP State Forest Academy. He said that the state government’s mission to increase green cover to 23 per cent, as envisioned by CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Minister Kandula Durgesh, MLAs Battula Balaramakrishna, RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary, SP D. Narasimha Kishore, and APFDC MD Dr R P Khajuria also attended the event.