Rajamahendravaram: 1,214 litres of liquor destroyed

Rajamahendravaram: The police destroyed 1,214 litre illicitly distilled (ID) liquor worth Rs 1,21,400 seized in various cases on Tuesday in a vacant land at the canal embankment of Suryaraopet under Rajanagaram police station.



Trainee DSP Bhanodaya, Rajanagaram inspector Kasi Viswanatham, II Town inspector Ganesh, VRO and police personnel participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Gokavaram police have installed radium plastic drums on the roads at black spots on the orders of East Godavari district SP P Jagdeesh to prevent road accidents.

The drums were set up at Gummala Doddi and Veeralankapalli centres under the supervision of Gokavaram SI Nagababu.

The SP directed installation of danger warning boards and cat eyes at all black spots on national and state highways.