Rajamahendravaram: 1.74 Lakh applications for voter identification resolved

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector K Madhavi Latha said that 1, 74, 488 of the 1, 93, 993 applications received from January 6 during house-to-house voter identification stage have been resolved.



Chief Electoral officer of the state Mukesh Kumar Meena from Velagapudi reviewed the issues of the voter list, pending applications, and issuance of EPICs on Tuesday.

The collector, JC N Tej Bharat, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Collector C Yashwant Kumar, DRO G Narasimhulu, Constituency Electoral Registration Officers and other election staff participated.

The collector said that identification of voters based on voter list, presence of more voters on the same door number, deletion of names of deceased, change of permanent address, and identification of similar voters at the field-level has been tackled.

According to the collector, out of 21,217 deceased voters, 20,663 were removed. As many as 35,673 people out of 36,345 whose name and photo are similar and 8736 out of 9,115 who have changed their permanent address have been confirmed and removed.

After January 6, 42,098 Form 6 applications were received. A total of 36,966 applications were registered as votes. The collector said that 2,356 have been rejected and the remaining 2746 are under consideration.

A total of 44,387 applications were received through Form 7 of which 35,625 were approved and 2,348 were rejected. Remaining 6,414 are under consideration. Of the 1, 07, 508 applications received through Form 8, about 1, 01, 886 were approved. While 2,186 have been rejected, 3,436 are under consideration.

After this, the district-level review was conducted by the collector with the constituency electoral registration officers.

She directed the Constituency EROs to carry out field-level duties like rationalisation, accountability, and preparation of the voter list transparently.

She directed officials to examine the pending applications at booth-level and take appropriate action.

She said that 13,750 objections were received from various political parties. Out of these 5,773 persons died, 716 have changed their permanent address, 572 belong to multiple registrations with similar photos and names, and only 5,987 voters are domiciled. The collector said that the list is being updated.