Rajamahendravaram: 3 killed in explosion at Vision Drugs factory

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Three workers were killed in an explosion at Vision Drugs Private Limited Company in Kondagudem near Gauripatnam in Devarapalli mandal on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Dunga Mahidhar of Chagallu, Ratna Babu of Tyajampudi and AV Satyanarayana of Gouripatnam.

Kovvur sub-divisional police officer VSN Varma said that the explosion occurred while the workers are trying to fix when the chemical was jammed due to improper flow. Three persons died and no one else was injured in this accident.

The State government has announced Rs 20 lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased. District Collector K Madhavi Latha said that the victims' family members will be given a job in the company.

She stated that the company's negligence over safety measures was the main reason for the mishap. She ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

DSP Varma said the bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem at Kovvur hospital. As immediate financial assistance for conducting the last rites, the company management gave Rs 2.50 lakh each to the victims' family, the officials informed.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita visited Kovvuru Government Hospital and visited the family members of the deceased. Joint Collector Ch Sridhar also present.