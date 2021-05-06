Rajamahendravaram: 3,000 receive second dose of vaccine

Rajamahendravaram: Nearly 3,000 people were administered second dose of Covid vaccines at 10 centres here on Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation arranged facilities such as drinking water, tents, public address system at the vaccination centres along with queue to avoid inconvenience to the people. The second administration of dose of vaccines will continue on Thursday also across the district.

Vaccines was administered at 10 centres including city municipal school Morampudi, government training college, Mangalavarapupeta, Quarry municipal school, Subbarao Nagar, DMH school, Danavaipeta,

municipal school, Narayanapuram, Nannaya municipal school, Aryapuram, municipal high school, Anand Nagar, Ambedkar community hall, Tummalava, ChunnilalJajoo Rotary municipal school opposite Anand Regency hotel and RCM school at Alcot Gardens.

Vaccines were administered between 8 am and 12 noon. Officials issued tokens to the people to avoid inconvenience.

Meanwhile, at government headquarters hospital 310 oxygen beds, 53 ICU ventilator bedsand, 70 general beds readied for corona treatment. At present 428 patients are getting treatment in the hospital.