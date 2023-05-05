Live
Rajamahendravaram: `3.8 cr to be given to 522 beneficiaries under Kalyanamastu
District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha informed that financial assistance of Rs 3,80,70,000 will be provided to 522 beneficiaries in the district under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Thofa schemes for the marriage of girls of poor families.
Under YSR Kalyanamasthu scheme, financial assistance will be provided to the girls belonging to SC, ST, BC, Minority, disabled and daughters of construction workers at the time of marriage, she said. She informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release this financial assistance on Friday (Mary 5).
DRDA Project Director S Subhashini informed the details of the beneficiaries. This benefit has been given to 77 inter-caste marriages. Among them, there are 33 BCs, 6 construction workers, 11 persons with disabilities, 13 minorities, 13 SCs, and one ST. Among the beneficiaries of the remaining categories, there are 278 BCs, 178 SCs, and 2 STs, she said.