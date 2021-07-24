Rajamahendravaram: 414 persons booked for boozing at public places

Rajamahendravaram: As per the instructions of Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi, a special drive is being conducted for the last four days in the Rajamahendravaram Urban district by forming special parties to check drinking in public places.

Extensive raids have been conducted on open drinking with an object of ensuring public safety and security and prevention of crime. During the special drive, as many as 414 persons were booked while they were consuming liquor in public places under various police stations of the Urban district. SP Rastogi informed that stringent legal action would be initiated against the persons who indulge in open drinking in all public places including Godavari River ghats, nearby liquor shops and any other places located on the outskirts of the city. Drives have been conducted as a part of improving public safety and security and for reducing public nuisance and crime prevention in society. The SP appealed to the people to inform Dial 100 and WhatsApp to 9490760794 whenever they notice any illegal and unlawful activities in the Urban district and strict secrecy will be maintained about the identity of informers.