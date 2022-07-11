Rajamahendravaram: 760 youth get placements

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Junior Chamber International (JCI) Rajamahendravaram, Godavari branch and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation jointly organised a job fair where 760 youth secured placements.

JCI, Godavari branch president Ramdev Ramkumar, secretary Anusuri Sandeep and programme director Barla Vijay conducted the job fair at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. About 55 companies participated and more than 1,000 youth attended the job fair.

JCI president Ramkumar said that although job opportunities are good, youth are not able to utilise them due to lack of proper understanding of the skills. Hence, we organise this job fair, he said. YSRCP leader Dr Anusuri Padma Latha said that providing employment is the best service of all. She lauded the JCI for implementing several programmes for personality development.

Darapu Nagi Reddy, B Vishnu Sai, Dr A Priyanka, Charan Sanjeev, Hari and others participated.