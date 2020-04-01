Rajamahendravaram: 79 prisoners released from Central Prison

Rajamahendravaram: Central Prison superintendent S Raja Rao said 79 prisoners were released from the prison here on Wednesday as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to The Hans India, Raja Rao said out of 79 prisoners, 55 were remand prisoners and 24 were confinement prisoners.

Stating that many prisoners belong to the district, he said some prisoners belong to other districts.

As per the directions of the apex court, the superintendent said all the 79 prisoners should be in self-quarantine up to April 14 and later on interim bail for three weeks and added they would later return to jail. The prisoners belonging to other districts will be sent to their houses with police escort in vehicles, he said.