Rajamahendravaram: Advanced glaucoma laser system inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari): Advanced glaucoma laser system was inaugurated at Goutami Eye Institute here on Friday. This institute has been equipped with the state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgica achinery.

Medical equipment that is available at Goutami Eye Institute is the first of its kind in the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, said renowned ophthalmologist and the chairman of Goutami institute Dr VK Raju.

Advance glaucoma laser system "IRIDEX Cycle G6" used to treat the glaucoma patients was inaugurated by senior advocate Mamidanna Seshagiri Rao.

While speaking on this occasion, Seshagiri Rao appreciated the valuable services of Goutami Eye Institute.

Goutami Eye institute Managing Director VV Kumar said that they are well known for extending eye care management to the poor and needy in the best possible way and will continue to do so in the future too.

RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy attended the inaugural function as a guest of honour. She lauded the welfare services being offered by the institute to the downtrodden sections. Intelligence SP E Ashok Kumar Goud and others participated.