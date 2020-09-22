Rajamahendravaram: AKNU gets UGC nod to start new courses

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has said that University Grants Commission (UGC) accorded permission to start new skill development courses such as Ph D, PG Diploma and Certificate courses from Nannaya's Skill Development Centre (SDC) from the year 2020.



Disclosing the details at his office in the campus, he said the university applied for the courses to UGC's National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), which given its nod after verifying university 12-B status and other ongoing activities and its achievements in various categories.

The VC said the new courses are PG Diploma in Hydrocarbons/ Mud Logging, Certificate course in Life Sciences/Aqua Culture Seed Production, PG Diploma in Chemical and Petro Chemicals/Pharma Industry Techniques, Ph D in Industrial Chemistry and Chemical and Petro Chemicals, PG Diploma in Chemical and Petro Chemicals/Prganic Synthesis and

Analytic al Training, Certificate course in-IT/ITS/Fundamental and Applications of Internet Up loads, Certificate course in English Skills, Certificate course in Counselling Skills and Certificate Course in Mushroom cultivation and Training.

These courses will be commenced shortly, he averred.