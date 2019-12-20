Rajamahendravaram: AKNU student wins gold in weightlifting

Rajamahendravaram: A student of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) proved his mettle in All India Inter University Weightlifting competitions held at Chandigarh University on Thursday.

The student, D Vishnu Vardhan bagged gold medal in 109 kgs category of weightlifting competitions. He is studying in B Com at Gitanjali College of Bhimadolu.

In the selections also the student stood in first place.Vice-Chancellor Prof P Suresh Varma, Registrar Prof S Teki, Sports Board chairman Dr K Subba Rao, secretary Dr B Ram Gopal congratulated the student for bagging the award.