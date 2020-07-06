Rajamahendravaram: AKNU to hold online competitions for engineering students

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nananya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has said that the university is conducting online competitions in the name of 'unlock the lock' to engineering students across the state shortly.

Releasing a brochure about the competitions at the campus here on Monday, he said the competitions were aimed to tap the hidden talent of engineering students and also to encourage

new inventions. Essay-writing, poster presentation and quiz are part and parcel of the online competitions. A cash award of Rs 3,000 will be given to first prize winner and Rs 2,000 to second prize winner, he averred.

University College of Engineering principal Dr V Persis and J Hanmanth acts as coordinator and assistant coordinator to the competitions. Further information can be had over the phone number 70135 70933. Engineering college principal V Persis, Hanmath, registrar B Ranga Rao and others were present.