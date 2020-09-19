Rajamahendravaram: Appointment on compassionate grounds provided in 30 days

Rajamahendravaram: Forest department has proved its commitment towards its employees again by sanctioning compassionate appointment in 30 days to the wife of a deceased forest department employee. Earlier, in last July, the department handed over pension letter to its employee on his retirement day.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) N Prateep Kumar handed over appointment letter to Ayitabattula Durga Devi, wife of Ayitabattula Srinivasa Rao, in forest department circle office here on Friday.

Ayitabattula Srinivasa Rao worked in forest department divisional office as technical officer and died one month ago with illness. His wife Durga Devi applied for compassionate appointment.

With this, PCCF referred it to Vijayawada divisional office and due to lack of vacancy there the application sent to Rajamahendravaram circle office.

On the directions of PCCF, conservator of forests N Nageswara Rao appointed her as junior assistant in his office in a week.

With this, PCCF issued appointment letter to Durga Devi and said the department is very much particular about the welfare of employees in the department.

Conservator of forests N Nageswara Rao, AP Forest Academy director JSN Murthi and other officials were present.