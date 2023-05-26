Rajamahendravaram: Babu stays in special bus to be closer to party rank

Rajamahendravaram: While all the TDP leaders and workers are staying in different hotels of Rajamahendravaram, party national president N Chandrababu Naidu is staying in the special bus which he uses during his election campaign. The bus is placed right behind the main dais where the Mahanadu is being held.

According to Naidu, he chose to stay in the bus so that he can be easily accessible to the party rank and file. His son and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh too will be staying in another bus which he is using during his Yuvagalam, walkathon.