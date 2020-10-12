Rajamahendravaram: BC body seeks separate Ministry, scrapping of creamy layer

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Association president Kesana Sankar Raodemanded that Union government create a separate ministry for BCs fortheir wellbeing.



Inaugurating association's city office along with MP Margani BharatRam here on Sunday, he said the creamy layer should be scrapped whichis posing threat to BC welfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shouldput his endeavour in this regard.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy should take initiative to providepolitical reservations to BCs, as per their population. He advisedBC Commission to visit all districts and collect opinions from BCs and submit report to the government as early as possible. Political parties treating BCs as vote banks and in future it cannotbe allowed, he warned the politicians.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said the issue will be taken to the notice ofChief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is striving for the welfare ofBCs in the state.As many as 56 corporations were created for BCs for their welfare andBCs should extend their cooperation to the Chief Minister, he averred. Earlier, a rally was organized in the city. BC leaders Goli Ravi,RouthuSuryaprakasa Rao, Narava Gopala Krishna and many others present.