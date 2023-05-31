Rajamahendravaram: BJP to launch campaign on Modi’s achievements

Rajamahendravaram: BJP State general secretary PVN Madhav said that the party ranks will promote the miracles and great achievements of the Narendra Modi government during the last nine years of rule.

On Tuesday, he held a meeting with the district leaders at the BJP office here and laid down the pattern of campaign activities. He spoke to the media on this occasion.

Madhav said that they will explain to all the people the work done by the Modi government for the country, the way the country has changed, and the reforms brought in to transform the country into a Vishwaguru during Amrit Mahotsav.

He said that the way India has strengthened itself in all fields under the leadership of Narendra Modi and is standing as an inspiration and collaborator to other countries is surprising the world. Under Modi’s rule, every citizen can proudly say that he is an Indian. Modi has transformed the largest democratic country into an invincible economic and defence power. He said that the lack of infrastructure, unemployment, and poverty disappeared under Modi’s rule. Before Narendra Modi came to power, India was deplorable in many areas.

The BJP leader said that 14,000 villages do not have electricity and 70 per cent of people do not have toilets. He said that 66 crore people do not even have bank accounts. He criticised the past Prime Ministers for completely neglecting the security and defence of the country, dealing with rampant corruption and lack of accountability.

District BJP president Dattu, district in-charge Krishna Bhagwan and BJP OBC Morcha district president KS Sairam were present at the press meet.