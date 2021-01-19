Rajamahendravaram: Blankets distributed to old age home inmates

Rajamahendravaram: American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) distributed blankets to the inmates of Swarnandhra old age home through Vysya Seva Sadan president Gathey Kishore here on Monday.

Sunkara Bhaskar Rao Sports and Games Centre director S Nagendra Kishore appreciated the gesture of APTA. About 5,000 blankets were distributed in 18 districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

They lauded the services of Swarnandhra founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu for 23 years without any interruption.

Dr Rambabu complimented APTA vice-president M Trinadh Rao and other members. Retired BSNL engineer K Satyanarayana Raju and others were present.