Rajamahendravaram: Blankets distributed to old age home inmates

Vysya Seva Sadan president Gathey Kishore distributing blankets to the inmates of Swarnandhra oldage home with Swarnandhra founder G Rambabu and N Kishore in Rajamahendravaram on Monday
American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) distributed blankets to the inmates of Swarnandhra old age home through Vysya Seva Sadan president Gathey Kishore here on Monday

Rajamahendravaram: American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) distributed blankets to the inmates of Swarnandhra old age home through Vysya Seva Sadan president Gathey Kishore here on Monday.

Sunkara Bhaskar Rao Sports and Games Centre director S Nagendra Kishore appreciated the gesture of APTA. About 5,000 blankets were distributed in 18 districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

They lauded the services of Swarnandhra founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu for 23 years without any interruption.

Dr Rambabu complimented APTA vice-president M Trinadh Rao and other members. Retired BSNL engineer K Satyanarayana Raju and others were present.

