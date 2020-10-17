Rajamahendravaram: Centre to release 10 crore for indoor stadium

Rajamahendravaram: Union Ministry of Sports secretary Ravi Mittal has assured to sanctionfunds to the proposed indoor stadium in the city.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Friday, MP Margani Bharat Ram said that the secretary given his nod to sanction an amount of Rs 10 crore for the proposed international stadium.The secretary also asked to send a letter from the state governmentin this regard, he added.

Works also be commenced for the constructionof indoor stadium from this year.An action plan was devised to make the historical city as sports huband bring past glory in the field of sports, he averred. Internationallevel tournaments also be held in the stadium after its completion, the MP said.