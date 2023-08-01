Rajamahendravaram: Christians take out peace march

Rajamahendravaram: Pastors and Christian leaders organised peace march in Rajamahendravaram on Monday, demanding the Central government to establish peaceful conditions in Manipur, which is plagued by clashes between two tribes. Hundreds of people participated in this peace march under the leadership of Pastors Fellowship and protested against the clashes in Manipur. They wanted to maintain religious harmony in the country.

The peace march started at CSN Church on AV Apparao Road under the leadership of Pastors Fellowship State president Bishop Komanapalli Pratap Sinha. This march was held through Gandhipuram, Danavaipet, and Devichowk to the Sub-Collector’s office. The leaders of the Pastors Fellowship have submitted a petition to the authorities asking the Central government to restore peace in Manipur and protect the self-respect of the people of India at the global level. Christian leaders Juhani Halonen, P Ernest Moses, Tata Victor, PM Raju, Vijaya Saradhi, Moses Babu and others participated in the protest.