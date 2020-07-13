Rajamahendravaram: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inspects Covid centre

Rajamahendravaram: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inspected Covid centre at Bommuru and urban health centres with the officials here on Sunday.

Interacting with the patients at Covid centre, he enquired about the treatment and food etc and asked them to inform if any lapses in this regard.Everyone should take care of their health and follow guidelines to combat Corona which isspreading.

The government is taking many steps to eradicate Corona and the people also shouldcooperate with the government, he said.

Joint collector G Raja Kumari, additional commissioner NVV Satyanarayana Rao, government hospital health services coordinator Dr T Ramesh Kishore, deputy medical and health officer Dr Komali and others were present.