Rajamahendravaram: Cops keep JSP leaders under house arrest

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Following Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit on Tuesday, Jana Sena Party district president Kandula Durgesh and other leaders were kept under house arrest by the police since Monday night.

Durgesh said that he requested the District Collector and the SP through a letter to allow him to give a petition to the Chief Minister, who is coming to visit the flood victims in Konaseema district. 'In response, I was placed under house arrest,' he complained.

Meanwhile, party leaders Durgesh, Atthi Satyanarayana, Y Srinivas, Vemana Narayana Goud, Venna Vasu, Dasari Gurunath, Chinna Rao, T Narasimhamurthy and others have alleged that Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja made inappropriate comments on Jana Sena Party women workers, who went to meet the CM in Konaseema region.

Expressing concern over this incident, Durgesh advised YSRCP leaders not to forget the fact that power is not

permanent. One should act with restraint when in power and if people lose their temper, they will dethrone them, he warned.

Stating that the CM toured the district after the floods receded and used helicopters and boats for his tour, Durgesh said that it seems that the CM was aware of the plight of the roads. He said the CM would have known the real condition of the roads, if he went to Konaseema from Rajahmundry by car.