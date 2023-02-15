Rajamahendravaram: Cycling good for health, says Collector K Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that cycling every day is good for physical and mental health. In today's mechanical life, many people neglect exercise and building a healthy society is possible through cycling, she added.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, she started a cycle rally under 'Cycle for Health' from Y Junction to Government Hospital with medical and health department officials and students on Tuesday.

A cycle rally will be organised for health awareness on 14th of every month henceforth under the limits of every PHC, UPHC, and YSR Health Clinic centre, the Collector informed.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao, Deputy DMHO Dr N Vasundhara, DCHO Dr Santha Kumari, Education Department officials, and students participated in the cycle rally.