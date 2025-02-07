  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Demand to protect education system

Rajamahendravaram: Demand to protect education system
x
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: Several organisations, including APTF, PDSU, AISF, and DTF, actively staged protest near the Government Arts College, demanding the...

Rajamahendravaram: Several organisations, including APTF, PDSU, AISF, and DTF, actively staged protest near the Government Arts College, demanding the protection of the state’s education system on Thursday.

The protestors urged the government to continue primary, upper primary, and high schools within a 1, 3, and 5-kilometre radius of residential areas to ensure accessibility for students. They also demanded that every primary school with an enrolment of over 40 students be provided with an additional English language teaching post under the Right to Education Act.

A key demand raised during the protest was the immediate filling of 50,000 vacant teacher posts to strengthen the education system.

PDSU state general secretary S Kiran Kumar, district vice-president K Bhanu Prakash, town president Dinesh, secretary Manikantha, AISF district secretary Sunil, leaders Shashi and Yashwanth, APTF district general secretary KVV Satyanarayana, president David Livingstone, state secretary A Uday Brahmam, and honorary president V Appayya Sastry were present.

The protestors reiterated that urgent action is needed to safeguard school education and ensure quality learning opportunities for students across the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick