Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Despite curbs, crowds rush to central jail
- Police impose several restrictions to prevent people from reaching Rajamahendravaram after news of Naidu’s interim bail
- However, thousands of people flock to central prison while police personnel remain helpless
Rajamahendravaram: Police imposed severe restrictions on Tuesday when TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was released. The police got alerted afternoon after receiving information on social media accounts of the TDP leaders and the party’s official website that Naidu would go to Vijayawada by road with a large crowd from Rajahmundry.
Many roads were blocked in Rajahmundry and prohibitory orders were issued while traffic was diverted in many places. People were prevented from coming to Rajahmundry from other places. The NSG personnel who are taking charge of Naidu’s security reached Rajamahendravaram and inspected the prison premises. Naidu’s convoy also reached Rajamahendravaram in the afternoon. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, Nara Brahmani, Bhuvaneswari, grandson Devansh, N Balakrishna and others reached the camp residence of Lokesh.
Prior to it, the TDP cadres celebrated Naidu’s release in Rajamahendravaram and across the district by bursting crackers.
Jails department DIG M Ravi Kiran said that they received official orders on his release and informed the same to NSG officials
who were in-charge of Naidu’s security.
Former minister N Chinarajappa said that Naidu was detained illegally by managing systems and these attempts and conspiracies were thwarted by this bail. At first, the party circles planned a rally up to Madhurapudi Airport from where Naidu was expected to fly to Hyderabad. But later, it was decided that Naidu would reach Vijayawada by road.
More than 300 police
personnel were deployed at Rajamahendravaram central jail during the TDP chief’s
release and traffic restrictions were enforced on Jail Road. Despite all these obstacles, thousands of party workers flooded the central jail suddenly.