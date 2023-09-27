Rajamahendravaram: Doormat weaving training begins for rural women

Rajamahendravaram: A skill training programme on making doormats from coconut coir for rural women begins at the ICAR-CTRI Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Kalavacharla village of Rajanagaram constituency on Tuesday.

Training will be conducted for two months with courtesy of the Regional Coir Board office, Dowlaiswaram. The KVK head Dr VSGR Naidu said that the training will be conducted under the auspices of the KVK Handicrafts Department.

ICAR-CTRI Director Dr Maganti Seshu Madhav presided over the inaugural meeting. He said that KVK has taken initiative towards women empowerment and self-employment in the past and has won awards at the national-level as well. He observed the practice of growing turmeric as an intercrop in the banana plantation at KVK farm

Regional Coir Board (Dowleswaram) In-charge Regional Development Officer TJ Yesudas said that 20 women will be given this training by KVK under Coir Mahila Yojana by giving a stipend of Rs 3, 000 per month. He said that certificates will be given after the training and loans will also be given with 35 per cent subsidy through the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Scheme (PMEG). Principal Scientist and Head of KVK Dr Naidu said that he is happy to choose KVK as the venue for the training. He said that KVK has all the facilities suitable for better training. Rural women interested for the training can contact NO 8790819002. He said that they will be given an opportunity in the next batch.

KVK staff R Ramesh, Sudhakar, JVR Satyavani, and others participated in the programme.