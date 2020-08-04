Rajamahendravaram: Faculty development event at AKNU from Aug 12

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has said that the university is organizing a five-day workshop from August 12th to 16th on 'International faculty development programme' on the topic 'Enhancing digital proficiency-a platform for refining the research and teaching skills'.

Professors from Poland, UK, Malaysia, Kenya etc will participate in the programme. He appealed to professors, lecturers and students to avail this programme which benefits them a lot.

Later, he released a brochure relating to the programme. Registrar Prof B Ranga Rao, Dr K Sri Ramesh and others were present.