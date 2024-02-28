Rajamahendravaram: ‘Financial Literacy Week’ commences

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector K Madhavi Latha, joint collector N Tej Bharat, Lead Bank District Manager DV Prasad and District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu unveiled poster of “Financial Literacy Week” at a function held at the Collectorate on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha said that the main objective of the financial literacy week is to create financial awareness among school students and degree students.

Financial literacy week started in the district on February 26 and will be held till March 1. Officials are asked to ensure that a large number of students participate in painting, elocution, and quiz competitions organised in schools and colleges on the occasion of financial literacy week under the auspices of the Reserve Bank of India.

Collector said along with providing financial awareness to students, bank accounts will be opened for those who do not have.

Assistant Collector C Yashwant Kumar and Tourism Regional Director V Swamy Naidu were present.