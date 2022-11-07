Rajamahendravaram: First grain purchase centre in Kharif inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram: The first-grain purchase centre during this Kharif season in the State was opened at Rythu Bharosa Kendra in Anaparthi on Sunday. Joint Collector Ch Sridhar informed that a few new rules will be added regarding grain procurement this season and procurement will be done.

As per instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, steps are being taken to purchase grain directly from farmers without the involvement of middlemen.

Farmers, who are ready to sell his crop at Rythu Bharosa Kendra, should give their details to the VAO. Then technical experts will be sent to the farm and will give advice to the farmers regarding moisture content, stones, waste, damage, discolour and unripe grains.

It is stated that the district administration will take the responsibility of providing cooperation to the farmers at every stage from the team workers and avoiding the question of middlemen.

Anaparthi MLA Dr S Surya Narayana Reddy said that apart from giving support price to the crop grown by the farmers, a free crop insurance scheme will be implemented. He said an action plan will be implemented to purchase about 6,500 metric tons of grain from 3,300 farmers in this Kharif through the grain purchase centres set up at three RBKs within Anaparthi mandal.

District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, DM Civil Supplies R Tanuja, District Supply Officer Prasad Rao and others were present on the occasion.