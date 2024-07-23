Live
Rajamahendravaram: Focus on island villages, officials told
Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R Mahesh Kumar inspected the flood-affected areas of Mummidivaram constituency - Gurajapulanka, Ainavilli, Ainavilli Lanka, Veeravalli Palem Causeway, Udimoodilanka, Arigelavari Peta, G Pedapudi Lanka etc.
Earlier, he reviewed the Godavari floods during a teleconference held with the officials. A second danger warning is likely to be issued on Tuesday morning, he said. In this situation, the officials were ordered to pay special attention to the island villages, which are cut off from the mainland.
He directed the officials to keep ready mechanised boats, life jackets, professional swimmers, drinking water and food packets. Staff should be available 24×7 at the field level. Food and drinking water should be kept ready at the rehabilitation centres.