Rajamahendravaram: Food kits distributed to UHC staff

Rajamahendravaram: TDP leader Adireddy Vasu distributed nutrition food kits to 80 staff working in urban health centres here on Tuesday.

The kits were supplied to them on behalf of Bhavani Charitable Trust at urban health centre in Anand Nagar. Later, he said the staff in urban health centres are doing yeomen service during Covid pandemic.

Out of 80 staff members 30 were afflicted with corona and joined in duty after recovering from Corona. TDP and Trust will extend necessary help to the staff whenever they wants, he added. TDP leaders RM Rao, K Ramana, Lakshman Rao and others were present.