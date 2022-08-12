Rajamahendravaram: Freedom fighters memorial wallows in neglect

Rajamahendravaram: While the state government is organising several programmes as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, it seems to have forgotten about some of the historic areas which are lying in a dire state of neglect. Even the local people seem to have forgotten about it and have converted into a garbage dump.

The Kotipalli stand centre in Rajamahendravaram has historic significance. It has a prominent place in the history of the freedom struggle. This was the place where Bipin Chandra Pal, whose role in the freedom struggle was incomparable, had visited in 1907. Later in the honour of freedom fighters, a monument was built here. During that period, this centre was called Pal Chowk.

This again is the place where great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu had given speeches during the freedom movement.

But over the years, people forgot about it and neither the civic authorities nor the people have taken any care of the monument. The commemorative plaque was broken and the map of India made of metal is rusted and is beyond identification.

While this monument was constructed during the pre-Independence period, another memorial constructed in 1998 known as Swarajya Warriors' memorial is also in equally bad condition.

In 1998 as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of India's Independence, the Municipal Corporation had two stone plaques with the names of 25 Swarajya warriors from the Rajamahendravaram area erected here. A map of India in metal was also affixed to it. The plaque has names of the then MP Jayaprada, MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary, MP Girajala Venkataswamy Naidu, Commissioner Vikas Raj.

While the park which was developed after the Kargil War as a memorial at Lalacheruvu years ago is being developed as part of celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, the civic authorities have no plans to take up restoration works of the two important memorials.

In view of the apathy shown by administration towards these memorials, secretary coastal districts Trade Federation Ashok Kumar Jain and some senior citizens have appealed to Andhrakesari Yuvajana Samithi Freedom Centre to clean the two memorials and give them a fresh coat of paint.