Rajamahendravaram: G V Harsha demands arrest of leaders behind tonsuring

Rajamahendravaram: Amalapuram Former MP G V Harsha Kumar demanded that the government arrest the persons who were behind the tonsuring of a Dalit youth in Sitanagaram police station recently.



He took part in a day-long hunger strike at his house along with victim Vara Prasad here on Saturday.

Later, speaking to reporters, Harsha Kumar accused the government of protecting the ruling party leaders who were responsible for the incident and demanded release of the call data of the sub-inspector to know the leaders behind the incident.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, CPM state secretary P Madhu and leaders of various parties extended support to the protest programme.

Stating that many atrocities had been taking place against Dalits for the last one year in the state, he called upon all sections of people to condemn these atrocities.

The former MP demanded the government to institute an inquiry with a sitting High Court judge on the incidents of tonsuring, gangrape, murder of Kiran Kumar and harassment of Dr Sudhakar in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Sitanagaram mandal YSRCP SC Cell leaders accused Harsha Kumar of trying to derive political mileage out of tonsuring incident by levelling "baseless allegations" on the government.